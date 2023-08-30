Television | Releases

The new season of Savdhaan India has been launched by Star Bharat with Sushant Singh as the host.

” Savdhaan India” premiered on Star Bharat in 2012 and has since served as both a source of entertainment and information. The show sheds light on the consequences of crime through compelling narratives based on real-life incidents. With seven seasons and an impressive 3,162 episodes, “Savdhaan India” has captivated audiences not only in India but also around the world.

Star Bharat is about to launch the latest season of their most popular show “Savdhaan India” with the theme “Criminal Decoded”. This show is known for its captivating real-life crime stories and is set to make a comeback. The seasoned actor and well-known personality in the Indian entertainment industry, Sushant Singh, will be returning as the host of “Savdhaan India”. Sushant’s superb storytelling abilities and authoritative presence have been instrumental in making the show not just educational, but also empowering, helping viewers stay informed and secure.

Commenting on the upcoming season, host Sushant Singh shared, “The crime stories we see in the media can send shivers down your spine. What were once isolated incidents have unfortunately become frequent occurrences in our society. It’s crucial to curb these trends and increase awareness. I’m excited to be a part of the upcoming season of ‘Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded.’ I continue to receive messages from people who highlight the valuable lessons they’ve learned from our show. This season, our goal is to take a deeper dive into criminal activities, exploring a fresh perspective and delving into the psychology of wrongdoers. Through this show, I’m once again dedicated to protecting individuals from criminal acts.”

The upcoming season is set to explore criminal investigations in greater detail, providing viewers with a better understanding of the criminal thought process and increasing their awareness and knowledge. The episodes have been meticulously crafted to ensure that they accurately and sensitively depict real-life events.

Get ready for the captivating return of Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded, exclusively on Star Bharat starting from September 26th, Monday to Saturday at 10.30 pm.