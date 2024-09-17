Exclusive: Nikhil Parmar to enter Star Bharat’s 10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak

Actor Nikhil Parmar who has featured in popular TV shows like Anupamaa, Kashirao Bajirao Ballal, Nima Denzogpa, Nisha aur Uske Cousins, has joined the cast of the Star Bharat show 10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak, which is produced by Full Focus Entertainment. The show has Rajveer Singh and Shambhavi Singh, alongside Aayushi Bhave and Krip Suri.

10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak depicts the fear and curse that have been hanging around the place of Chamkiya for years, throwing a question mark on whether the daayan is real or just a manifestation of the villagers’ fears is the central question. As the story progresses and the clock ticks closer to 10:29 PM, the lines between reality and superstition blur.

We hear that Nikhil Parmar will now enter the show to provide a new flavour to the story arc.

As per a reliable source, “Nikhil who has also featured in projects SHE and the Bollywood film Ghudchadi, Heropanti 2, etc will play the love interesting of Preeti, essayed by Shambhavi. He will be a very today’s youngster, who is madly in love with Preeti. He will have strong emotions towards his love life and will be positive.”

We buzzed Nikhil but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

His entry in 10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak will air soon.

