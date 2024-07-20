Exclusive: Deepali Saini to enter Star Bharat’s Shaitani Rasmein

Actress Deepali Saini who was last seen in the Shemaroo show Kyonki Tum Hi Ho, will soon enter the Star Bharat show Shaitani Rasmein. The ongoing plot of Shaitani Rasmein follows Nikki’s journey into the past. In this sequel, Nikki travels back in time to bring together Maharani Swarnaprava and Senapati Kadam, who are Nikki and Piyush in their previous lives. Their union is vital as it is the key to making Malik mortal and ultimately defeating him. Rajveer Singh underscores the importance of this scene, stressing that it is crucial for Nikki and Piyush to unite to end Malik’s reign of terror.

The show will also see the entry of popular actor Siddhant Issar into the show.

Now, we hear of the entry of Deepali Saini too.

As per a reliable source, “Deepali will play the role of a Pishachini in the show. She will be very powerful and strong, and will be a devilish character that will create a lot of intrigue in the story line.”

We buzzed Deepali and she confirmed shooting for the show.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert from them.

Vibhav Roy and Naqiyah Haji play the leads of Shaitani Rasmein. The show’s concept is very unusual, and it’s the first time that the Indian audience is experiencing something of this nature. With fictional characters, supernatural powers, and a unique storyline, it bears a resemblance to the American show ‘Vampire Diaries.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.