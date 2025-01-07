Observation: Hindi GEC’s Dismal Success Rate In 2024

The year 2024 has just ended and we are into the New Year now. However, it’s clear that the landscape of Hindi television has faced its fair share of challenges in 2024. Many new shows that launched over the year gone by struggled to captivate audiences and achieve significant viewership. Despite the plethora of options available across various General Entertainment Channels (GECs), only a select few programs emerged as standouts, consistently resonating with viewers and earning a spot in the ranks of popular, high-performing shows. This reality highlights the fierce competition and the evolving tastes of audiences in the dynamic world of television entertainment.

It is an unfortunate reality that many television shows on General Entertainment Channels (GECs) have struggled to maintain their momentum despite having decent beginnings. The year 2024 will be remembered as a period marked by the rapid closure of numerous new launches due to poor performance. Only a select few programs can genuinely be regarded as successful launches of 2024. The statistics and trends surrounding the success and failure rate of launches in the year, are quite concerning, highlighting a pressing need for more innovative approaches and strategic initiatives to produce content that resonates with audiences in the near future. We hope the year 2025 bears better results.

On the positive side, the year 2024 saw a few shows holding on to its long-running popularity and performing well in the ratings chart, as well as being liked immensely by the audience. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are shows that reiterate the fact that ‘Old Is Gold’ in terms of performance and likeability.

On the contrary, 2024 was a year which has seen many established shows going off-air. The year can also be marked as bringing closure to a few of the highly appreciated TV shows which have had a good and successful run. Kundali Bhagya, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Pandya Store, Udaariyaan have been shows that have been top-gainers in their prime. Unfortunately, the shows could not sustain the growing competition and lost out of steam. More examples of well-accepted shows that saw their closure in 2024 include Teri Meri Doriyaann, Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan etc.

The shows that have gone unnoticed this year in 2024 actually is a long list. We present a few of them here – Aankh Micholi, Do Dooni Pyaar, Meetha Khatta Pyar Humaara, Krishna Mohini, Mishri, Pracchand Ashok, Lakshmi Narayan, Durga, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, Dalchini, Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, Dabangii Mulgii Ayi Re Aayi, Jubilee Talkies, Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, Mehndi Wala Ghar, Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak, Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahaani Saumaa Ne Neri Kadar Na Jaani and more.

The list says it all!! The year was a huge setback for creativity, we can say as very few new launches were accepted by the audience. The growing trends of similar-looking plots, illogical characterizations of protagonists, and predictable twists took away the free-flowing creativity.

Now, lastly, coming to the launches in 2024 which sustained and made a mark in terms of ratings and acceptability include – Udne Ki Aasha, Advocate Anjali Awasthi, Mangal Lakshmi. This is a shocking success rate that needs to be pondered and acted upon.

Shows Jhanak, Parineetii, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, Mann Sundar, Mann Ati Sundar, Pushpa Impossible, Wagle Ki Duniya, have been decent performers, with Jhanak and Shiv Shakti showing a great run with ratings.

The relatively new launches that have shown a considerable degree of promise include Megha Barsenge, Suman Indori, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile.

Though Star Plus has its ace up with its domination of as many as six top-rated shows on the ratings chart, the channel has seen a considerable amount of failures in the launches in 2024. Colors and Zee TV have experimented a lot, and been innovative in their new concepts, but many have not worked in their favour. Sony TV, in fact, closed down all their fiction properties in a bid to start afresh. Sony SAB, Star Bharat and Dangal, had their own share of failures.

With the 2024 ending, television audiences look forward to the New Year with positivity!! Good content and creativity can always come back, and we hope and pray that this is the scenario!!