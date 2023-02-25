Bigg Boss 14 fame with her sense of style, Nikki Tamboli never fails to dazzle her admirers, and they go over and beyond to display their affection for her. Every time the actress steps out, she understands how to style them, whether it’s ethnic attire or daring clothing. Nikki has never been afraid to try unusual outfits, so watch for her style archives. The actress is highly active on social media and frequently updates her followers on her locations. Continue reading as we explain her internet-breaking clothes with plunging necklines.

Here Are 6 Looks Of Nikki Tamboli’s Plunging Necklines –

Nikki was wearing a pink top and tattered jeans made of denim. But her plunging neckline bodycon top, in which the diva looked magnificent, stole the show here. The actress kept her hair open and chose minimal makeup, which looked great with her attire.

Recently, Nikki was sighted at a gathering where she looked stunning. She was seen wearing a V-neck top with a shimmering silver saree. In terms of makeup, she opted for smokey eyeshadow, a bright red lip color, a sharp contour, sparkling highlighter, and beautiful skin.

Nikki Tamboli made yet another fashion impact with a shimmering maroon dress. The bodycon dress had a cut-out at the neckline with a crisscross wrap design. In addition, she opted for a no-accessories look enhanced by glittering cosmetics, such as shimmery eyeshadow, a lot of mascara, highlighter, and blush pink cheek tint.

Nikki looked as dreamy as ever and truly fit the princess role in this pastel dress. The flowy outfit had a risqué cutaway neckline accentuated with feather and sheer fabric accents. She used winged eyeliner and glossy lips for her makeup.

Nikki always dresses with a touch of audacity and sass. She looked stunning in this maroon ruffled dress. The strapless outfit had a deep V-neckline that plunged and glitzy tiered ruffles at the bottom. She also chose a nude makeup look and kept her hair open.

The bright metallic saree that Nikki is wearing is eye-catching from all angles and has a shine of lime green. The neon fusion saree and printed bikini top style blouse are equally funky for the beach as they are for a Haldi celebration. Her washboard abs, nevertheless, were what attracted our eye. She kept her hair open and opted for a minimalistic style.

Which is your favorite outfit from Nikki Tamboli’s collections? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.