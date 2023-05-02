Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Floored Meeting Ponniyin Selvan Actors Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is happy on meeting PS 2 actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 the masterpiece extravaganza of Mani Ratnam has floored many of the film lovers and critics. The second part of Ponniyin Selvan has lived up to its magnum opus expectations by creating new records at the box office. It has been a stupendous first weekend for the film with it already surpassing the 100 crore mark. We have had many actors talking about this film and now it is the time for Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly to share her two cents about the film. She recently met Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam’s wife and actor Suhasini. She watched the film and calls it a memorable night.

Rupali shared her thoughts on social media appreciating the moment. She mentions that she was doubly excited to meet Vikram. She also talks about the elegance of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She also got an opportunity to meet Abhishek Bachchan. She also met Aditi Rao Hydari, Suhasini and Neetu Mahaveer Jain.

She wrote a long message on social media thanking all of the cast and the makers for making such a memorable film.

Check it here.

A memorable night ….. 🥰

PS-2 is truly the magic of Mani Ratnam Sir.. it deserves all the love, appreciation and success it is getting !

Vikram Sir exalted to meet u @the_real_chiyaan 🙏🏻❤️

@suhasinihasan you make simplicity beautiful ❤️🙏🏻

@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb you floored me with your elegance, humility and warmth !!! How can the most beautiful woman in the world be so humble !!! Thank you for all the love ❤️🙏🏻

@bachchan you are the nicest and the sweetest and the best ever 🤗🙏🏻

@aditiraohydari pleasure meeting u again 🤗

#mahaveerjain @neetumahaveerjain thank u Sir for having me there 🙏🏻 You bring goodness alive🙏🏻

Congratulations to the whole cast & crew for this visual treat 👍🏻💫

#ps2 #blessed #gratitude #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #whatanight #stars #jaimatadi #instagood #jaimahakal

You can check the cute picture from the meet and greet.

Rupali is happy to be in the auspicious frame of the PS 2 cast. Have you seen the movie?

