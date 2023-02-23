Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is in a mood to deck up and look the best!! Rupali no doubt is a stunning persona with ravishing looks and features. As Anupamaa in the Star Plus show, Rupali is excelling as a performer. Recently, Rupali dressed up wonderfully well for an awards nite.

Today’s post has her looking graceful in pink. She is seen wearing a salwar suit in pink with zari detailing on it. She puts up a smile in this fabulous ethnic style.

She is seen wearing big earrings and a thick bangle to add on to her grace quotient. Her appealing features are being talked about, and this picture is proof of that.

Are you all happy to see Rupali in the best of ethnic dressing style?

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Rupali is a sensationally beautiful celebrity and she simply shows that in this attire.

