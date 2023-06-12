Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Scales Heights Together With Her Man; Check Here

It’s mutual admiration that brings out the best in a couple. And this holds good for Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin K Verma. Yes, the two of them have been supportive of each other, have been together through the thick and thin!! This is pretty evident in the post that Rupali has shared recently. Well, both Rupali and her husband have talked about scaling heights together!! And this means a lot when in a close relationship.

Rupali writes on social media,

Let’s Scale the heights together… ❤️

My husband is most definitely the wind beneath my wings 🧿🧿🧿❤️

Well, her husband too has a reply to give. And he directs all the attentions back at Rupali.

You have the strong wings babes, withstanding all the weathers, ……wind or no wind doesn’t mater…lots of love 💕

Well, this is how a relationship works and succeeds.

You can see their close bond in the picture that they have shared. It has the husband and wife in their most romantic pose, all smiles, accepting the bliss that they are connected with.

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, do you admire Rupali and her husband for their simplicity in love? They do the smallest things to perfection and this is the mantra for happy marriage.!!

