Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Scales Heights Together With Her Man; Check Here

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and her husband scale all heights together, and this very evident with their recent post on social media. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jun,2023 16:10:46
It’s mutual admiration that brings out the best in a couple. And this holds good for Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin K Verma. Yes, the two of them have been supportive of each other, have been together through the thick and thin!! This is pretty evident in the post that Rupali has shared recently. Well, both Rupali and her husband have talked about scaling heights together!! And this means a lot when in a close relationship.

Rupali writes on social media,

Let’s Scale the heights together… ❤️
My husband is most definitely the wind beneath my wings 🧿🧿🧿❤️

Well, her husband too has a reply to give. And he directs all the attentions back at Rupali.

You have the strong wings babes, withstanding all the weathers, ……wind or no wind doesn’t mater…lots of love 💕
Well, this is how a relationship works and succeeds.

You can see their close bond in the picture that they have shared. It has the husband and wife in their most romantic pose, all smiles, accepting the bliss that they are connected with.

You can check the picture here.

Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Scales Heights Together With Her Man; Check Here 814929

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, do you admire Rupali and her husband for their simplicity in love? They do the smallest things to perfection and this is the mantra for happy marriage.!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

