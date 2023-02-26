Naagin is an Indian supernatural fiction drama show. It is about the revenge story of shape-shifting serpents who have been wronged by people due to their greed. Till now, 6 seasons have been made, which topped the TRP chart. 6 different seasons have different characters and actors. The show is produced by iconic producer Ekta Kapoor. Since the first season of the show, it gained massive attention and became a household name in no time. Certainly, you are one of the fans. So check your rank in the fans list by answering these questions.

1) When was the first season of the show Naagin premiered?

2) In which season did Mouni Roy cast alongside Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khan?

3) How did Tejasswi Prakash bag the role of lead Naagin in the 6th season of the show?

4) When did the fifth season of the show Naagin premiere?

5) What was the name of Mouni Roy’s character in the show?

6) Which season of Naagin performed the best overall?

Answers

1) Naagin season first premiered on 1 November 2015.

2) Mouni Roy was cast with Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khan in season 2.

3) Tejasswi Prakash’s bold and beautiful appearance in Bigg Boss 16 convinced Ekta Kapoor to cast her.

4) Fifth season of the show first aired on 9 August 2020.

5) Mouni Roy’s character name in the show was Shivanya.

6) Naagin season 3 performed the best overall with 4.5 ratings.

Depending upon the number of right answers, you rank in the fan list. So tell us your rank in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.