Nikki Tamboli, who gained fame from her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss, has created a stir on Instagram with her super stunning look in black bodysuit. In her most recent post, Nikki can be seen posing seductively in a low-cut black bodysuit, showcasing her ample cleavage and enviable hourglass figure. She is pictured lying on what seems to be a bed, with her open denim adding to the sultry aesthetic.

Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures in her stunning black bodysuit. She completed the look with her long wavy hair in curls. The actress completed the look with her gorgeous dewy eyes, nude pink lips and highlighted cheeks. Sharing the pictures she captioned the pictures with love heart emojis.

Work Front

Nikki Tamboli is an Indian actress and model who gained recognition for her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020. She was born on August 21, 1996, in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India. Before making her debut in the entertainment industry, Nikki worked as a model and appeared in several TV commercials. In 2019, she made her acting debut with the Telugu film “Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu”.

She later appeared in the Tamil film “Kanchana 3” in 2019. Nikki gained widespread popularity and a massive fan following after her appearance on Bigg Boss, where she emerged as a finalist. She is known for her bold and confident personality and has become a popular social media influencer with millions of followers.

Nikki Tamboli Controversy

During an investigation into an extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Bigg Boss star Nikki Tamboli’s name surfaced last year. In September 2022, a Delhi Police team took Nikki, along with another actress, inside Tihar Jail to “recreate” their alleged meeting with Sukesh. It was reported that Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, had met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who was said to be a close associate and friend of the conman according to Mumbai Police. Nikki stated that Pinky introduced Sukesh to her as ‘Shekhar’, a South Indian producer, and she met him twice inside Tihar Jail in Delhi.