In Pics: Palak Tiwari’s sensuous photoshoot sets internet ablaze

Palak Tiwari, the budding actress and social media sensation, recently set hearts racing as she shared captivating pictures from her sensuous photoshoot for the renowned brand Calvin Klein. Taking to her Instagram handle, Palak unveiled her stunning look, sporting a sleek black sports bra and matching briefs from the iconic label.

In a display of confidence and style, Palak effortlessly posed for the camera, showcasing the perfect blend of elegance and allure. The black ensemble accentuated her figure, leaving fans in awe of her undeniable beauty and magnetic charm.

Accompanying the mesmerizing pictures, Palak injected a dose of humor with her caption, adding a playful touch to the glamorous affair. She wrote, “Walked for @calvinklein last night or should I say walking in my Calvins for my calvins.” This witty play on words showcased her lighthearted nature and added a delightful twist to the already captivating visuals.

Here take a look-

Palak Tiwari, daughter of renowned actress Shweta Tiwari, was making her foray into the entertainment industry. She had already generated significant attention and garnered a sizable fan base through her social media presence and glamorous photoshoots. She became popular after the Bijlee Bijlee song became a hit. She was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also featured Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and others. The film couldn’t meet the expectations at the box office however.