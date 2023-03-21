Surbhi Jyoti, the Qubool Hai actress took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses from her Istanbul diaries. The actress looked quirky yet stunning in her stylish apparel during her stroll in Istanbul. The actress promoted Turkey tourism sharing the photo series on her gram. Have a look down beneath-

In the pictures, we can see Surbhi Jyoti wearing a beige baggy raincoat. The actress topped it on her high-neck beige warm sweatshirt. She teamed it with peach orange baggy pants. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. The actress rounded it off with a pair of white sneakers. She carried a stylish side bag to complete the look. The actress can be seen taking a stroll on the Istanbul’s wet streets. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Hello Istanbul” in the caption.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti shot to fame with her work in the show Qubool Hai. The actress later to that, got featured in several other tv shows. However, it’s to reckon that the show Qubool Hai has earned her recognition all across the nation. She also bagged a movie, playing the lead, Kya Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. The actress has also been featured in countless music videos to date.

Coming back to the pictures, the actress went on to share some more from the rundown, showcasing her different moods as she cherishes Istanbul’s rain. The pictures did not take long to garner love and attention from the fans.

What are your takeaways from the above baggy street fashion by Surbhi Jyoti? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.