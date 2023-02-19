Ladies, we all have been here! Either way we are judged! Whether you wear makeup, you do not wear makeup, the judgments always come flying. But this is how you should react to it with Surbhi Jyoti, the Qubool Hai actress on the lead. The actress has always been bold and unapologetic of her choices. And she doesn’t care what people say about her wearing makeup. The actress, concerning the same, shared a lighthearted video on her Instagram on Saturday.

In the video, we can see Surbhi Jyoti busy blending her blush with her brush. While she transitions as ‘no one’ in the video, who passes on random comments like how girls shouldn’t wear makeup, and how Surbhi Jyoti puts too much of makeup on her face. But Surbhi Jyoti, doesn’t really bother about the comments, and agrees to whatever this ‘no one’ says. At the end, she reveals, that she isn’t agreeing to what’s judgement is getting passed, it’s just that she doesn’t care.

Here take a look-

Sharing the video, Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “Don’t care, won’t care….” She added hashtags like, “#funnyvideos #reels #trendingreels #funnyreels #trendingaudio #makeup”

On the work front, Surbhi has been away from the television for quite some time now. Owing to that, a fan of her, wrote, “Ek last baar ek tv show krlo bs… Uske baad aapko kabhi bhi aise request ya baar baar same (comeback on tv) comments krke aapko irritate nhi karungi I promise 🥺🤌🏽… But just give me one last show on tv sona🥺”

Another wrote, “honestly this reels also teaches us you don’t care about others opinion. just do whatever you like and where whatever you want.”

What are your takeaways from the aforementioned video? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.