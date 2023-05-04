OMG! Rithvik Dhanjani scares Surbhi Jyoti, watch unseen video

Surbhi Jyoti is a great friend of TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani. Recently, Rithvik scared Surbhi by playing a prank on her. Rithvik took to Instagram and posted a video of the same. Rithvik captioned her post: "Baat toh sun le yaar surbhi!!! @surbhijyoti "

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the leading television actresses. The gorgeous and splendid actress entertained us with her fabulous performances in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai over the years. The actress has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Everyone is aware of Krystle being the perfect example of beauty with brains. She has a great sense of style, which is always on point.

Surbhi makes style statements and emerges as a head-turner on every occasion. She sets the fashion bar high every time she steps out. She has been on a roll, from giving us style lessons on how to rock all shimmer outfits to nailing winter street fashion with elegance and charm. She even carries off simple outfits in a stylish way and smiles flawlessly. Surbhi’s dressing sense always remains chic and fashionable.

Many of you know that Surbhi is a great friend of TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani. They have a very cordial bond and are often seen together at various outings. Recently, Surbhi and Rithvik reunited for dinner. During their meeting, Rithvik scared Surbhi by playing a prank on her. Rithvik took to Instagram and posted a video of the same. You should watch the video, as you won’t be able to control your laughter. Rithvik captioned her post: “Baat toh sun le yaar surbhi!!! @surbhijyoti 😂😂” Check now!