ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

OMG! Rithvik Dhanjani scares Surbhi Jyoti, watch unseen video

Surbhi Jyoti is a great friend of TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani. Recently, Rithvik scared Surbhi by playing a prank on her. Rithvik took to Instagram and posted a video of the same. Rithvik captioned her post: "Baat toh sun le yaar surbhi!!! @surbhijyoti "

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 May,2023 17:20:03
OMG! Rithvik Dhanjani scares Surbhi Jyoti, watch unseen video

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the leading television actresses. The gorgeous and splendid actress entertained us with her fabulous performances in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai over the years. The actress has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Everyone is aware of Krystle being the perfect example of beauty with brains. She has a great sense of style, which is always on point.

Surbhi makes style statements and emerges as a head-turner on every occasion. She sets the fashion bar high every time she steps out. She has been on a roll, from giving us style lessons on how to rock all shimmer outfits to nailing winter street fashion with elegance and charm. She even carries off simple outfits in a stylish way and smiles flawlessly. Surbhi’s dressing sense always remains chic and fashionable.

Many of you know that Surbhi is a great friend of TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani. They have a very cordial bond and are often seen together at various outings. Recently, Surbhi and Rithvik reunited for dinner. During their meeting, Rithvik scared Surbhi by playing a prank on her. Rithvik took to Instagram and posted a video of the same. You should watch the video, as you won’t be able to control your laughter. Rithvik captioned her post: “Baat toh sun le yaar surbhi!!! @surbhijyoti 😂😂” Check now!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Surbhi Jyoti Looks Ravishing In Backless White Midi Dress, See Pics
Surbhi Jyoti Looks Ravishing In Backless White Midi Dress, See Pics
Surbhi Jyoti is ready for reels anytime and everywhere, (unseen video alert)
Surbhi Jyoti is ready for reels anytime and everywhere, (unseen video alert)
Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle Dsouza's 'May madness' begins, see full video
Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle Dsouza's 'May madness' begins, see full video
Surbhi Jyoti can't stop laughing, reason revealed
Surbhi Jyoti can't stop laughing, reason revealed
Surbhi Jyoti is a vision in halter neck white ruched top, we are crushing
Surbhi Jyoti is a vision in halter neck white ruched top, we are crushing
Surbhi Jyoti dazzles in see-through yellow saree, flaunts curvaceous structure with perfection
Surbhi Jyoti dazzles in see-through yellow saree, flaunts curvaceous structure with perfection
Latest Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor Gives Us Style Goals In Colour 'Black'
Shiv Thakare Vs MC Stan Vs Shalin Bhanot: The Bigg Boss contestant with biggest fan base?
Shiv Thakare Vs MC Stan Vs Shalin Bhanot: The Bigg Boss contestant with biggest fan base?
My Europe trip is my most memorable travel experience - Pragya Jaiswal
My Europe trip is my most memorable travel experience - Pragya Jaiswal
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Dapper In Checkered Shirt And Ripped Denim Dangris
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Dapper In Checkered Shirt And Ripped Denim Dangris
Fan verdict alert: Should Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon return to TV? Take Poll Now
Fan verdict alert: Should Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon return to TV? Take Poll Now
Ileana D’Cruz shows how her life is taking turns post pregnancy, see pics
Ileana D’Cruz shows how her life is taking turns post pregnancy, see pics
Read Latest News