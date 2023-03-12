Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, has now earned her own niche in the television industry. With her amazing work folios on the screen, the star has also amazed her fandom with her stunning fashion avatars over the years. She often keeps her fans turned up with her sassy and sultry fashion updos on her Instagram handle, and here is how she has wowed with her sass in the latest post, check out-

In the pictures, we can see Palak Tiwari wearing a beautiful silver strappy bodycon gown. The actress decked it up with a sleek pulled back hairbun with beautiful bangs in front. The actress can be seen pulling her hair back with her shades. Her makeup looked perfect with glossy nude lips. Her eyes looked bright in the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned it with a silver spoon emoji. Here take a look-

Soon after she shared the pictures on her gram, a fan wrote, “Oh my god” along with love eye emojis

Another wrote, “Cuuuute and Hotttt babe”

A third one added, “apko chashma lena chahiye kyuki hum apki inn khubsurat aakhon me doob Jate hai inko chupa kar rakho nhn toh Qayamat aa jayegi”

On the work front, Palak Tiwari has been featured in countless music videos so far. One of her most loved and adored music videos is Bijlee Bijlee. The song video earned her immense love from the netizens.

Coming back to her above stunning high-octane look, what are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.