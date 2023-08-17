Pranali Rathod, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sachin Tyagi set the stage on fire at Baatein Kuch Ankahee launch

The stage was set yesterday (16 August) for the Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut family and Star Plus to come together and celebrate the launch of the new show on Star Plus, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The show which is made by DKP, stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunke as leads. A musical evening was organized for the launch as this new show is a musical entertainer for the audiences to watch.

The evening saw Madalsa Sharma hosting the event and introducing the new couple Vandana and Kunal to the media and gathering present. Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe expressed their happiness over being part of the show and said that the concept is very close to their hearts.

This was followed by a musical evening which was beautiful. The gathering present got to witness the sensational singing of actors from the DKP and Star family.

Pranali Rathod aka Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai joined with Sudhanshu Pandey from Anupamaa to sing the evergreen romantic melody, Suraj Hua Maddham. As we know, Pranali is a very good singer, and has been appreciated even by Kumar Sanu after she performed along with him. Sudhanshu for the uninitiated, has been a singer having his own band earlier.

Later, Sachin Tyagi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai joined in along with Sudhanshu and Pranali to sing the melody, Tumko Paaya Hai Toh. The three of them were wonderful in their singing prowess and simply set the stage on fire with their melodious voices. The gathering present could only clap more and cheer more for the singers as they took the evening by storm.

You can check the videos of their singing here which is an IWMBuzz exclusive.

Wow!! Three cheers to this Musical Mehfil!!