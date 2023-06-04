Pranali Rathod Welcomes New Member In The Family; Find Who?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod has become one of the most famous actresses on Hindi Television. Her role as Akshara in the show has made her a household name and carved her niche in the industry. Undoubtedly she has huge fandom and audience who enjoys her act. With the help of her fame from the show, she has earned a lot. In contrast, the diva welcomed a new member of her family. Let’s find out.

In the latest Instagram story, the actress reshared a story shared by her sister where she revealed someone new entering her life. You might be wondering who the person is. Well, it’s not a person but a brand-new car. She purchased a Tata Harrier. The actress, with her family, performed Pooja and Aarti. In addition, she posed in front of the car and her sister in the post wrote, “Congratulations baby sister So proud! Keep growing.”

Pranali Rathod charges around 50 to 60 thousand per episode. She has many brand endorsements and ads that pay her. As per the News 18 reports, she has a net worth of 1 crore, which means 10 million. The actress enjoys a huge fandom on her account, with over one million followers. Her regular engagement posts keep her engaged with her audience and keep them entertained.

What’s your reaction to this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.