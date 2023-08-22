ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Rupali Ganguly And Pranali Rathod Dance On 'What Jhumka'; Check Here

Rupali Ganguly and Pranali Rathod kickstart their friendship with a fabulous dance on What Jhumka. Read it here and see their wonderful togetherness in this video.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Aug,2023 16:43:33
Rupali Ganguly And Pranali Rathod Dance On 'What Jhumka'; Check Here 844814

Rupali Ganguly the lead of Star Plus show Anupamaa and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have become thick friends, now that they are part of the big and popular Rajan Shahi family. Recently, the actors joined in to celebrate the launch of Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. We can say that this opportunity got them closer as friends. Now we have Rupali and Pranali proclaiming their friendship and getting together for a dance. They are seen dancing to the popular present-day number What Jhumka.

Rupali and Pranali have announced the kickstart to their thick friendship in this way. They are seen dancing together on What Jhumka. They are full of expressions and amazing moves as they are seen dancing to this cool song.

They write on social media,

With my cutie Pranupie
Trend shayad khatam ho raha hai, par yeh dosti ki toh shuruwat hai…
PS. There were no rehearsals, no retakes, yeh bas one and only take tha, joh main daal rahi hu…

We got this chance of doing this during the shoot of #BaateinKuchAnkaheeSi !!

Yes, as we said, the new show launch gave them this platform to meet and greet and also to enjoy each other’s company.

Catch the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This is so cool!! It is a pleasure to see these wonderful celebrities sharing the screen.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

