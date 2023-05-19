Surbhi Jyoti gets groovy with bestie Krystle D’souza in latest dance reel video, check now

Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle D’souza are popular television actresses who need no introduction. While, Surbhi has entertained us with fabulous performances in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai over the years. Surbhi has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Krystle is best known for portraying Sakshi Modi in Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Raina Sharma in Brahmarakshas and Roopa Awasthi in Belan Wali Bahu. She made her web debut with Fittrat in 2019 and her film debut with Chehre in 2021.

Surbhi and Krystle have been fashion inspirations for youngsters. They are undoubtedly the most stylish actresses on television. These actresses look impeccable, whether in their roles in TV shows, red carpet looks, or even when running errands. Recently, the beauties have been vacationing together in Mauritius. Vishal Singh is part of their happy holiday trip along with the two divas.

Recently, Surbhi took to Instagram and shared a new reel video from her vacation. In the video, Surbhi and Krystle can be seen dancing to a popular song Kangna Tera Ni. Surbhi is seen wearing a printed blue and brown tube top and shorts. She paired her look with black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Krystle is seen in an orange monokini which she has paired with a blue-printed sarong. Krystle has accessorized her outfit with black sunglasses and a white bracelet. Fans are showering love on their new dance reel video. Check here!