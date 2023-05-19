ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Surbhi Jyoti gets groovy with bestie Krystle D’souza in latest dance reel video, check now

Surbhi Jyoti took to Instagram and shared a new reel video from her vacation. In the video, Surbhi and Krystle D'souza can be seen dancing on a popular song Kangna Tera Ni.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 May,2023 18:01:24
Surbhi Jyoti gets groovy with bestie Krystle D’souza in latest dance reel video, check now

Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle D’souza are popular television actresses who need no introduction. While, Surbhi has entertained us with fabulous performances in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai over the years. Surbhi has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Krystle is best known for portraying Sakshi Modi in Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Raina Sharma in Brahmarakshas and Roopa Awasthi in Belan Wali Bahu. She made her web debut with Fittrat in 2019 and her film debut with Chehre in 2021.

Surbhi and Krystle have been fashion inspirations for youngsters. They are undoubtedly the most stylish actresses on television. These actresses look impeccable, whether in their roles in TV shows, red carpet looks, or even when running errands. Recently, the beauties have been vacationing together in Mauritius. Vishal Singh is part of their happy holiday trip along with the two divas.

Recently, Surbhi took to Instagram and shared a new reel video from her vacation. In the video, Surbhi and Krystle can be seen dancing to a popular song Kangna Tera Ni. Surbhi is seen wearing a printed blue and brown tube top and shorts. She paired her look with black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Krystle is seen in an orange monokini which she has paired with a blue-printed sarong. Krystle has accessorized her outfit with black sunglasses and a white bracelet. Fans are showering love on their new dance reel video. Check here!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Surbhi Jyoti shines bright like a sunflower in yellow skirt and top set, fans go bananas
Surbhi Jyoti shines bright like a sunflower in yellow skirt and top set, fans go bananas
Surbhi Jyoti reveals her Pani Puri partner, Check Video
Surbhi Jyoti reveals her Pani Puri partner, Check Video
Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti's strong selfie game deserves appreciation
Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti's strong selfie game deserves appreciation
Surbhi Jyoti Shares Jaw-Dropping Looks In Black Bikini Top And Slit Skirt, Check Video
Surbhi Jyoti Shares Jaw-Dropping Looks In Black Bikini Top And Slit Skirt, Check Video
Where is Surbhi Jyoti planning her next vacation?
Where is Surbhi Jyoti planning her next vacation?
Take the classy to casuals guide from Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna
Take the classy to casuals guide from Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna
Latest Stories
Jio Studios' Kacchey Limbu completed its shoot in just 18days
Jio Studios' Kacchey Limbu completed its shoot in just 18days
Desserts To Long Drive: Nia Sharma Enjoys Magic Night, See Pic
Desserts To Long Drive: Nia Sharma Enjoys Magic Night, See Pic
"Heera Hai Heera," Paras Kalnawat About Shraddha Arya
"Heera Hai Heera," Paras Kalnawat About Shraddha Arya
Shadi Mubarak: Aamrapali Dubey's New Venture, Check Date
Shadi Mubarak: Aamrapali Dubey's New Venture, Check Date
Cute Moment Captured: Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma from the field after scoring a century
Cute Moment Captured: Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma from the field after scoring a century
Kathal Review: Is A Bang-On Satire On Casteism, Favouritism & Goondaism
Kathal Review: Is A Bang-On Satire On Casteism, Favouritism & Goondaism
Read Latest News