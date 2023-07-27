ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi Jyoti Goes Regal In Lavender Saree, Ethnic Look Wins Hearts

Surbhi Jyoti shared a new video donning a stunning lavender cotton saree. She paired her saree with a colorful cotton blouse adorned with intricate detailing at the back.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Jul,2023 17:44:06
Surbhi Jyoti Goes Regal In Lavender Saree, Ethnic Look Wins Hearts 838141

The talented and graceful Surbhi Jyoti recently treated her fans to a breathtaking sight as she shared a new video donning a stunning lavender cotton saree. She paired her saree with a colorful cotton blouse adorned with intricate detailing at the back. Surbhi’s choice of attire exuded simplicity and elegance, showcasing the timeless appeal of traditional Indian wear.

Completing her look with long oxidized jhumkas that added a touch of vintage charm, Surbhi’s styling was on point. She opted for a messy bun, with a few loose strands delicately framing her face, radiating an effortless yet alluring aura. Her minimalist makeup perfectly complemented the overall look, featuring nude tones and a pop of pink lipstick.

The video was accompanied by the soulful melody of the iconic song “Kya Yahi Pyar Hai” from the classic film “Rocky,”. Surbhi’s post was captioned with a poetic line, “ख़ूबसूरती ना सूरत में है, ना लिबास में, निगाहें जिसे चाहें उसे हसीन कर दें ।”.

The video received an overwhelming response from Surbhi’s fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with compliments and heart emojis. Her ethereal charm and graceful presence left everyone in awe, proving once again why millions of admirers adore her.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

