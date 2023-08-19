ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi Jyoti Has a Fun-Banter With A Close Friend, Know All Of It Here!!

Surbhi Jyoti and her fun banter with a close friend is what we can see here. They are lying in bed, using filters to glory.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Aug,2023 16:17:19
Surbhi Jyoti Has a Fun-Banter With A Close Friend, Know All Of It Here!! 844187

Surbhi Jyoti the talented actress is being missed and we keep saying this more often, as we write about her and her social media posts. Yes, she has not been seen on TV for a while now and we are sure her fans are waiting to see her in action. However, Surbhi is waiting for the right time and the right project!! She continues to enjoy life. She was recently seen holidaying, wearing the best of attires during travel. Now, she is lying on bed, cozily tucked up with a friend, who is a girl who seems to be close to Surbhi. The two of them, are having a fun banter session and we are simply loving the video that has been put on.

You see the two girls in their casual dress style, lying on the bed, and using filters to glory. Yes, filters are a craze these days and girls, especially love to put on different types of filters and click themselves. Here we can see Surbhi and her friend taking a video of the same.

She captions it,

raishrutirai
18 h
Thank God for filters else our beauty mein 4 moons how lagte 🤣🤣🤣 YOU KNOW WHAT I MEANS 😝😝
.
Shenanigans with this one ♥️

Aww!! This is cool. You will laugh like anything on seeing the video here.

You can check here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Enjoy your girlies!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

