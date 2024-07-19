Surbhi Jyoti In Saree Or Rashami Desai In Salwar Suit: Whose Ethnic Fashion Game Is On Point?

Surbhi Jyoti and Rashami Desai are well-known actresses in the television industry. Regarding ethnic fashion, TV divas Surbhi Jyoti and Rashami Desai have consistently impressed with their impeccable style and grace. Whether it’s a saree’s elegance or a salwar suit’s charm, both actresses know how to make a statement. Let’s look at their ethnic fashion game to see whose style is on point.

Surbhi Jyoti And Rashami Desai’s Ethnic Fashion-

Surbhi Jyoti In Saree

Surbhi Jyoti is known for her stunning saree looks, draped in exquisite fabrics and intricate designs. This time, Surbhi effortlessly carries off a purple-pink saree with a blend of traditional and modern designs, making her look timeless. She experiments with different draping styles, with a dropped-end piece highlighting her figure and pairing it with middle-partition wavy open tresses. She pairs her ethnic fit with statement jewelry, a Maharashtrian nose ring and bangles, and minimal makeup with peach lips, creating a perfect balance of simplicity and sophistication.

Rashami Desai In Salwar Suit

Rashami Desai looks stunning in a salwar suit, flaunting a wide range of stylish designs. Her suits are both fashionable and comfortable, giving her a chic look. She chooses a vibrant red color with gold embroidery all over the ethnic set, adding to her overall appeal. The outfit includes a sleek dupatta with gold lace work on the border. She complements her look with a one-sided wavy open hairstyle, minimal makeup featuring peach glossy lips, and accessorizes with long gold earrings and contrasting green bangles.

Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference: whether admiring the grace of a saree or the charm of a salwar suit, both actresses provide plenty of inspiration for an ethnic wardrobe.