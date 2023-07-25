Surbhi Jyoti rocks casual chic look in white top and green joggers, see video

ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi Jyoti uploaded a new video on Instagram, where she can be seen slaying in a stunning casual look that has left her fans in awe. In the video, Surbhi can be seen wearing a white plunging neckline top that perfectly accentuates her figure. She paired it with trendy green joggers pant, adding a touch of sporty elegance to her outfit

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Jul,2023 17:57:37
Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable style; her latest video is no exception. The actress recently uploaded a new video on Instagram, where she can be seen slaying in a stunning casual look that has left her fans in awe.

In the video, Surbhi can be seen wearing a white plunging neckline top that perfectly accentuates her figure. She paired it with trendy green jogger pants, adding sporty elegance to her outfit. The white sneakers she chose complemented her look perfectly, adding to the overall chic appeal.

Surbhi accessorized her ensemble with stylish silver hoops, adding a touch of glam to her casual outfit. Tied up in a messy bun with a few strands left open, her hair exuded a cool vibe. The actress effortlessly exuded confidence and charm in her latest video, proving once again why she is a fashion icon in the entertainment industry.

Surbhi’s casual yet chic look in the video has become an instant hit among her fans, with many taking inspiration from her fashion choices. Fans flooded the comments section with praises for her impeccable style and stunning appearance. One fan wrote: “Absolutely Beautiful and Cutest” Another fan wrote: “So beautiful queen very very nice😍😍❤️❤️❤️” The third user mentioned, “I’m pretty sure that angels like you are sent from heaven💙🦋❤️💫🥵” Check below!

