Television | Snippets

Surbhi Jyoti shines bright like a sunflower in yellow skirt and top set, fans go bananas

Surbhi Jyoti, who entertained us with her fabulous performances in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. The diva shines bright like a sunflower in a yellow skirt and top set.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 May,2023 14:48:03
Surbhi Jyoti is one of the leading television actresses. The gorgeous and splendid actress entertained us with fabulous performances in shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai over the years. The actress has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Everyone is aware of Krystle being the perfect example of beauty with brains. She has a great sense of style, which is always on point.

Surbhi makes style statements and emerges as a head-turner on every occasion. She sets the fashion bar high every time she steps out. She has been on a roll, from giving us style lessons on rock all shimmer outfits to nailing winter street fashion with elegance and charm. She even carries off simple outfits in a stylish way and smiles flawlessly. Surbhi’s dressing sense always remains chic and fashionable.

Regarding style, Surbhi is the sort of girl we all aspire to be. She’s always one to wear comfy clothing and make a stylish statement. Right from rocking a casual look to a red carpet look in a saree or gown, Surbhi’s style game is always up to the mark. Recently, she flew to Mauritius along with Krystle D’souza and Vishal Singh. For her trip, Surbhi shared new photos. In the latest post, Surbhi shines bright like a sunflower in a yellow skirt and top set. Her sun-kissed photos are making fans go crazy. Check below!

Read Latest News