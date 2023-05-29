Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in multi-coloured printed bikini, fans love it

Surbhi Jyoti, one of the leading television beauties, is having a gala in Mauritius. The actress is vacationing with her friends Krystle D’souza and Vishal Singh. She has been giving glimpses of her fun holiday, and fans are surely getting travel goals. After exploring Mauritius, the diva is now vacationing in Maldives. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her bikini photos. In the latest pictures, Surbhi is seen in a multi-colored printed bikini. The diva is seen enjoying some pool time at Coco Palm Bodu Hithi, Maldives. Check below!

Surbhi plans to celebrate her birthday in the Maldives today. She has already begun the celebration. Fans have already started wishing the beauty. In the comment section, a fan said, “Happy birthday to the most amazing, kind, and wonderful person❤️” While another commented, “Most humble sweet person I saw in tv as well as on screen are you sweet to everyone…most jollyest character…. happy birthday SJ….SJ fangirl forever and ever….love you SJ….”

Earlier, during her vacation, Surbhi was spotted in a pink bikini. She uploaded the photos on Instagram in which she was seen posing on a yacht. Surbhi also uploaded a video with dearest friend Krystle in which they were seen sitting together. The two seemed breathtakingly attractive in the video and served major BFF aspirations.

