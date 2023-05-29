ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in multi-coloured printed bikini, fans love it

Surbhi Jyoti shares her bikini photos. She is seen in a multi-coloured printed bikini. The diva is seen enjoying some pool time at Coco Palm Bodu Hithi, Maldives.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 May,2023 17:40:58
Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in multi-coloured printed bikini, fans love it

Surbhi Jyoti, one of the leading television beauties, is having a gala in Mauritius. The actress is vacationing with her friends Krystle D’souza and Vishal Singh. She has been giving glimpses of her fun holiday, and fans are surely getting travel goals. After exploring Mauritius, the diva is now vacationing in Maldives. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her bikini photos. In the latest pictures, Surbhi is seen in a multi-colored printed bikini. The diva is seen enjoying some pool time at Coco Palm Bodu Hithi, Maldives. Check below!

Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in multi-coloured printed bikini, fans love it 811090

Surbhi Jyoti sizzles in multi-coloured printed bikini, fans love it 811088

Surbhi plans to celebrate her birthday in the Maldives today. She has already begun the celebration. Fans have already started wishing the beauty. In the comment section, a fan said, “Happy birthday to the most amazing, kind, and wonderful person❤️” While another commented, “Most humble sweet person I saw in tv as well as on screen are you sweet to everyone…most jollyest character…. happy birthday SJ….SJ fangirl forever and ever….love you SJ….”

Earlier, during her vacation, Surbhi was spotted in a pink bikini. She uploaded the photos on Instagram in which she was seen posing on a yacht. Surbhi also uploaded a video with dearest friend Krystle in which they were seen sitting together. The two seemed breathtakingly attractive in the video and served major BFF aspirations.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Obsessed: Surbhi Jyoti is in 'balle balle' mode, come check out
Obsessed: Surbhi Jyoti is in 'balle balle' mode, come check out
Inside Vishal Singh and Surbhi Jyoti’s Mauritius diaries
Inside Vishal Singh and Surbhi Jyoti’s Mauritius diaries
Surbhi Jyoti is busy enjoying fun rides in Mauritius, check out
Surbhi Jyoti is busy enjoying fun rides in Mauritius, check out
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti glams up in backless midi dress
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti glams up in backless midi dress
Krystle Dsouza and Surbhi Jyoti are like sky and cloud, see full video
Krystle Dsouza and Surbhi Jyoti are like sky and cloud, see full video
Surbhi Jyoti turns water baby, looks irresistible and super hot like never before
Surbhi Jyoti turns water baby, looks irresistible and super hot like never before
Latest Stories
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Web Series (Drama)? Aditi Rao Hydari, Drashti Dhami, Huma Qureshi, Madhuri Dixit, Raashii Khanna, Shefali Shah, Shriya Pilgaonkar
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Web Series (Drama)? Aditi Rao Hydari, Drashti Dhami, Huma Qureshi, Madhuri Dixit, Raashii Khanna, Shefali Shah, Shriya Pilgaonkar
Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama)? Aparshakti Khurana, Bhuvan Bam, Jitendra Kumar, Karan Tacker, Rana Daggubati, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty
Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama)? Aparshakti Khurana, Bhuvan Bam, Jitendra Kumar, Karan Tacker, Rana Daggubati, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s fam-jam with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, see pics
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s fam-jam with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, see pics
Tekken 8 Trailer Leak: Bryan Fury's Reveal By User Bandai Namco
Tekken 8 Trailer Leak: Bryan Fury's Reveal By User Bandai Namco
Malaika Arora makes buzz once again as she shares semi-n*ked picture of Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora makes buzz once again as she shares semi-n*ked picture of Arjun Kapoor
Hina Khan Looks Magnetic In Pink Ethnic Drape; Check Out
Hina Khan Looks Magnetic In Pink Ethnic Drape; Check Out
Read Latest News