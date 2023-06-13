Surbhi Jyoti soaks up the sun in yellow bralette top and mini skirt, see photos

Stunning Surbhi Jyoti, known for her remarkable performances in the entertainment world, recently took a break from her busy schedule to reconnect with nature. Embracing the scenic beauty around her, Surbhi shared a delightful glimpse of her outdoor adventure, capturing the hearts of her fans with her radiant smile and fashionable attire.

In the captivating post shared on her Instagram page, Surbhi can be seen exuding charm and elegance in a vibrant yellow bralette top and a trendy mini skirt. The top featured a front knot and puffy sleeves. The cheerful hue perfectly complemented her glowing complexion, while the fashionable ensemble showcased her impeccable style.

Surbhi uploaded the video along with ‘Dil Kyun Ye Mera’ song. Surbhi’s choice to embrace nature in such a vibrant outfit impressed her fans. The fans praised her for showcasing the beauty. Many expressed their admiration for her in the comment section. One of the fans commented, “But this smile is my favorite Scenery🥺🤏enjoy your time Sona<3 love you to the moon and back🫶🏻” While another commented, “Wowww looking so gorgeous💜” Third user mentioned, “I can’t take my eyes off at you 🔥❤️”

Surbhi is on a vacation spree. The diva initially went to Mauritius with friends Krystle D’souza and Vishal Singh. Now, post her vacation in Mauritius, she was holidaying in Maldives. The actress also celebrated her birthday in Maldives. She has been giving major travel goals with her photos.

