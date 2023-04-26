TMKOC Fame Bhavya Gandhi's IPL Commentary Stuns Fans

TMKOC star Bhavya Gandhi had a new experience doing commentary in IPL

Tapu aka Bhavya Gandhi from the show Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is back with a bang on screen. However, he is doing something new this time, entertaining the audience like never before. Bhavya Gandhi yesterday joined the IPL commentary and thrilled the audience.

Bhavya Gandhi Commentary Experience

Tapu, aka Bhavya Gandhi, shared pictures from last night’s match on his Instagram. The actor enjoyed doing the commentary for the Mumbai Indians VS Gujarat Titans match. In the first picture, Bhavya Gandhi recreated the iconic pose of Shah Rukh Khan in his romantic films. On the other, he shares the commentary space with two other commentators. And lastly, he had the two teams’ logos- Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

Bhavya Gandhi expressed his experience by saying, “This ipl season has been crazy! Yet another lovely experience!

Thank you, @officialjiocinema, for inviting me. What a wonderful experience doing commentary with Bhargav bhai and Akash bhai.

Thank you, Jitu bhai @nv2studio, for the jacket.”

Reacting to this, users in the comments shared their opinion.

A user wrote, “From GPL to IPL ,you have come a long way bhai! Take a bow !!”

The other wrote, “Congratulations for this amazing and dreamy opportunity🌸.”

The third said, “Batting se commentery wah!!😂 #TAPU.”

“mene dekhi peheli baris,” commented the fourth person.

Earlier on the first of April, Bhavya Gandhi came to watch the IPL live in Stadium for the first time.

Did you like Bhavya Gandhi's IPL commentary?