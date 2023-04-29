ADVERTISEMENT
After Bhavya Gandhi, Now Munawar Faruqui Will Do Cricket Commentary?

Munawar Faruqui is taking new steps in his career; check out what he is up to now

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Apr,2023 22:10:27
A couple of days ago, the famous standup comedian Munawar Faruqui announced his new song, Madari, to release in May. His Instagram post confused the users as he didn’t mention his latest project. However, he tagged a music label that hints that Madari is his new song. He also met Bhaijaan Salman Khan after Eid and was thrilled and inspired. Munawar Faruqui is up to doing everything new, and yet again, the actor shared a glimpse from the cricket commentary room. Read more to know.

Munawar Faruqui Will Do Commentary

Munawar Faruqui yesterday night shared a story on his Instagram account. The comedian was dressed in a casual and sophisticated style in a baggy t-shirt and pants with a matching white cap and sneakers. He had a dhokla plate in his hand; also, he had some dhokla. The 31-year-old is in the debate room of Star Sports. The background has the music Koni Pade Entry by singer Geeta Rabri.

Well, the comedian has not revealed anything about this. And we are even wondering if the standup comedian is here in the room for promotions, new collaborations, or to experience commentary just like how Taarak Mehta ka Ulta Chasma’s Tapu, aka Bhavya Gandhi, did a few days ago during the IPL.

Munawar Faruqui is all set for his upcoming solo single, Madari, which is slated to release on 3rd May.

What do you think about this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

