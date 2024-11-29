Ashi Singh Shares Thoughts on Working with Munawar Faruqui in ‘First Copy’

Actor Ashi Singh recently engaged with her fans in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) session on Instagram, where she answered a variety of questions. Among the topics discussed, one particular question stood out, addressing her collaboration with comedian-actor Munawar Faruqui.

Ashi and Munawar have been working on a new project together, though details about the series remain under wraps but the show’s name is First Copy. The fan asked, “How did you feel working with Munawar Bhai? How was he on set and off set? Describe him.” While Ashi refrained from giving a verbal response, her reply came in the form of a Korean-style love gesture, indicating her positive experience working alongside Munawar.

The brief but expressive response hints at a good rapport between the two actors. Fans were quick to pick up on the camaraderie, further fueling curiosity about their upcoming project.

This pairing has already generated buzz, especially given Munawar’s transition from comedy and reality shows to acting. Ashi, known for her versatility, appears to have enjoyed working with him, as her response suggested warmth and mutual respect.

Though neither Ashi nor Munawar have shared specific details about the project, their on-set chemistry could translate well on screen, adding to the anticipation. Fans will have to wait for official announcements regarding the series’ release.

For now, the brief interaction during the AMA has only heightened excitement, with audiences eager to see what the duo has in store.