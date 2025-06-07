Exclusive Ashi Singh Talks About OTT, Crush On Shabbir, Comeback On TV

Famous television actress Ashi Singh, known for her roles in shows like “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai”, “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga” and “Meet: Badlenge Duniya Ki Reet”, is now making a comeback on the small screen after a year. Her new show is ‘Uff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’, in which she will be seen alongside popular actor Shabbir Ahluwalia.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Ashi expressed her happiness about her comeback. She said, “I am very excited to be back on TV. People were missing me and now I am back. When I was being narrated the script of this show, I loved its presentation and storyline. There are emotions, a strong backstory. This was the project I was waiting for, and I immediately said yes.”

When Ashi was asked if she had any second thoughts about this project, she said, “When the mock shoot happened, I did not know the full story. But when I understood the story completely, it was very clear that I had to do it. I always want to do projects that keep me excited for a long time. I have not done any saas-bahu type show till now, and that is why I choose different projects.”

Talking about her co-star Shabbir Ahluwalia on the show, Ashi said, “Shabbir is a very warm and welcoming person. When I came to know that he is also a part of this show, I became even more excited. Working with him is a very positive experience.” Apart from this, Ashi also talked about her OTT projects and said that she is very happy to work on OTT as well and wants to do more variety of roles in the coming time.

Ashi Singh is ready to win the hearts of the audience once again through ‘Uff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’. Her fans are also eagerly waiting for her return.

