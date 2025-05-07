SAB Ki Pasand, SAB TV

To create everyday is the key to relevance. What works and what does not work comes later. Something we think SAB TV is curating as its mantra.

In a time when television viewership is on the decline — with reach dropping from 94% in 2018 to 82% in 2022, as per BARC data — and audiences drifting toward digital platforms, the act of consistent creation has become more crucial than ever. The TV landscape has been nothing short of topsy-turvy, shaped by shifting demographics, changing content preferences, and the rise of multi-screen consumption. In this evolving terrain, staying relevant isn’t about chasing fleeting trends — it’s about showing up, adapting, and connecting with audiences where they are every single day.

And this dynamic gets a nod from SAB TV. Constantly ushering to new heights, figuring out what can be done and what can be done to serve better. In Week 16 (April 19–25, 2025), SONY SAB secured the 5th position in the All India 2+ category with an impressive 2043.98 AMA, reflecting its continued connection with a broad national audience, which advertently proves SAB is ‘sab ki pasand.’

Unlike many entertainment channels that often blur the line between drama and excess, Sony SAB has stuck to its core vision — to entertain with integrity, intelligence, and heart. And it shows. There’s clarity in the way the channel curates its content. SAB doesn’t just assume what audiences want; it listens. It observes. It evolves.

One of its biggest strengths? Knowing its audience. The network taps into new-age authors who craft stories rooted in today’s social realities and do not beat around the bush. These narratives strike a delicate balance — they speak the language of the current generation while still being palatable to joint and nuclear families alike. It’s an underrated skill in Indian television — to make shows that your grandmother and your teenage cousin can enjoy without discomfort. In short, SAB serves generations; no wonder it strikes a chord.

Importantly, Sony SAB steers clear of regressive tropes and overdone “sanskaari” melodrama. It esteems its viewers’ intellect. Where other channels lean into tired saas-bahu clichés, SAB offers fresh takes on family dynamics, relationships, and comedy that doesn’t insult the intellect. Shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have become cultural staples — revolutionising Indian sitcoms by proving that wholesome humour can have mass appeal without stooping to crassness.

And SAB isn’t sitting still. Its latest offering, Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, starring the ever-popular Shabir Ahluwalia, promises a bold and refreshing chapter in its storytelling journey. Breaking free from his earlier ‘ideal man’ roles, Shabir steps into the shoes of Yug Sinha — a messy, unpredictable, and utterly human character. The show is a classic opposites-attract rom-com but with the added spice of a chaotic family setting that’s sure to resonate with Indian audiences.

What does this move signal? Sony SAB is not just responding to change; it’s actively reforming it. The channel takes audience feedback seriously, acclimates swiftly, and, most importantly, creates with purpose and intention. All in the intention, always. It believes in telling stories that reflect modern values, making people chortle, think, and feel seen.

In an industry that often rewards noise over nuance, Sony SAB is choosing depth over drama. And for that, it continues to be — in every sense — SAB ki pasand.