Ashi Singh Wakes Up To Disaster, Shares Frightening Glimpse Of Her Car’s Shattered Windows

TV star Ashi Singh is an active social media user who keeps her fans engaged through her regular updates. Whether about her upcoming project or a new look, her posts always give a sneak peek into her life. However, this time, the actress shared a frightening glimpse of her car that left us shocked. In the photo, one can see the car’s shattered windows, which look distressing.

On Wednesday, 7 May, Ashi shared a glimpse of her car, which left her shocked. The actress woke up with the disaster as she saw her car’s shattered windows, hinting at the frightening incident that took place. In the story, she wrote, “When you wake up to this.” And for those wondering how this incident took place, let us reveal that this might have happened due to the Mumbai storm experienced on 6 May.

On Tuesday, areas like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Vasai, Virar, and Alibaug became victims of thunderstorms followed by medium to heavy rain and dust storms. This incident shook the towns, leading to severe damage. And it seems a natural calamity caused Ashi’s car’s shattered windows. The weather forecast has warned people with a yellow alert (moderate to heavy rainfall or other bad weather conditions, which could worsen, potentially causing disruptions to daily life.)

Ashi Singh is currently appearing in the new show Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil alongside Shabir Ahluwalia. The show airs on Sony SAB and first premiered on 25 April 2025.