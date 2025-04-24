Sriti Jha Sends Best Wishes To Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashi Singh & Supriya Shukla For Their New Show – Watch Promo

TV actor Shabir Ahluwalia is all set to make his comeback with his new show that is grabbing attention all over the internet. Now, his Kumkum Bhagya co-star Sriti Jha has extended her best wishes to the actor for his journey with Uff… Ye Love Hai Mushkil . Not only that, but she also congratulated her on-screen mother, Supriya Shukla, for the new venture reuniting with Shabir.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sriti Jha reshared the promo of the show on her Instagram story and penned a note for Shabir and Supriya. The actress wrote, “Woohoo @shabirahluwalia @hrishidp @supriyarshukla !! Let the madness begin!!!”

View Instagram Post 1: Sriti Jha Sends Best Wishes To Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashi Singh & Supriya Shukla For Their New Show – Watch Promo

Shabir and Supriya’s reunion will undoubtedly be a treat for the audience. However, actress Ashi Singh’s collaboration is something new, and it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds.

Our readers would be aware that we at IWMBuzz.com were the first to give exclusive news about Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh’s pairing for a new show. We also broke the news of the Uff… Ye Love Hai Mushkil is the first Al-driven fiction show. In case you missed it, check out the links below.

Exclusive: Ashi Singh paired opposite Shabir Ahluwalia in Full House Media’s Sony SAB show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil? | IWMBuzz

Exclusive: Full House Media’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil for Sony SAB to be the first AI-driven fiction show on Hindi TV | IWMBuzz

With the show’s first promo, we can expect a fun-filled treat featuring two families and a clash between the two leads, Yug Singha, played by Shabir Ahluwalia, and Kairi Sharma, played by Ashi Singh. It is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar under Full House Media.