K-Drama Inspo! Ashi Singh Takes Cues from Vincenzo for Her Legal Avatar

With a delightful mix of humor, romance, and family dynamics, Sony SAB’s ‘Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’ promises to win hearts through its gripping plot. At the show’s center is Ashi Singh as Kairi — a spirited young lawyer whose world turns topsy-turvy when she crosses paths with Yug, played by the desirable Shabir Ahluwalia. Stepping into the shoes of Kairi — a passionate young lawyer trying to prove herself — wasn’t something Ashi wanted to take lightly. To make her portrayal feel authentic, she leaped headfirst into legal dramas, with everything from classic courtroom shows to K-courtroom dramas on her binge list.

Ashi Singh, leaving no stone unturned to bring authenticity to her character, says, “I started with Suits and then went deep into Law & Order for the real procedural stuff. But the most unexpected source of inspiration was the K-drama Vincenzo. It’s not a typical courtroom drama, but the back-and-forth between the leads, who are both lawyers — really helped me understand how to balance a lawyer’s confidence with emotional vulnerability. Plus, the ‘takraar’ between them felt oddly familiar to Kairi and Yug’s dynamic in our show.”

The recently released promotional material demonstrated that the blend of influences was effective. In it, Ashi’s portrayal of a lawyer is sharp and exudes charm. Her posture, timing, and presentation of her arguments feel natural and effortless.

Ashi adds, “I’ve always enjoyed playing strong characters, but Kairi feels different — she’s got fire, sharp, and leads with her heart. I knew I couldn’t just play her with surface-level confidence. I ended up giving myself a crash course in courtroom rhythm by binge-watching legal dramas. I’d tell myself, ‘Just one episode,’ and suddenly it’s 2 AM, and I’m deep into a binge! But it helped me go beyond the legal jargon — it showed me how layered, flawed, and real a character like Kairi can be. I’m genuinely excited for the audience to meet her and see the little quirks and shades I’ve added to make her my own.”

‘Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil’ will soon light up your television screens on Sony SAB!