Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Yug gets angry at Kairi; burns her attire

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Amir Jaffar and Sonali Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Mayri mistaking Kairi for Lata. We saw Mayri go out of the house looking for Lata. Kairi (Ashi Singh) saved her from a life-threatening situation after which Mayri refused to go home with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) without her Lata. This actually forced Yug to appoint Kairi as Mayri’s caretaker. The Sharma family moved into the outhouse and this was a new beginning for Kairi and her siblings.

The upcoming episode will see Mayri tag on to Kairi with the impression that she is Lata. She will ask her to wear Lata’s saree and shawl. Clad differently, Kairi will be seen loitering all around the house when Yug will spot her. Yug will lose his cool, and for once, she will explode, and will react aggressively which will scare Kairi. He will take the shawl of Lata and will burn it in front of Mayri, telling her that Kairi is not Lata.

What will happen next?

