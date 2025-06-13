Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Kairi saves Mayri; Yug appoints Kairi as Mayri’s caretaker?

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Amir Jaffar and Sonali Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Singh) being at loggerheads ever since Kairi won the case at court by defeating Yug. Yug created problems for Kairi in her community to which Kairi retorted by damaging the water sprinkler in Yug’s house. We also wrote about the Sinhas and Sharma fighting, with problems creeping up between Yug’s brother Samay and Kairi’s sister Biscuit in school. Kairi’s siblings hurt Yug more by scribbling on his car which made Yug get wild in anger.

The upcoming episode will see Yug barging straight into Kairi’s house in anger and destroying it. With Kairi and her siblings left homeless, they will have a moment of despair. On the other side, Mayri aka Indrani (Supriya Shukla) will go out of the house looking for Kairi who she assumes as Lata. Mayri will be in danger when Kairi will save her in a heroic way. Yug and family will be called by Kairi, but the problem on hand for Yug will be big. Mayri will refuse to go back home without her Lata. This will force Yug to arrive at the decision to employ Kairi as Mayri’s caretaker.

What will happen next?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.