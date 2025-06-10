Ufff..Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Review (Sony SAB): A Fresh and Feisty Saga Of Love

New stories and new narratives have been brewing in television the past few days. Innovating ways to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens remains a challenge, but as far as we can behold, we now see a shift with SAB TV’s fresh, new love story of Yug and Kairi.

Ufff..Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, which premiered on 9th June, got us to be roaring again with love and charm, as we see two absolute opposites getting into a striking cold war that eventually shall shape into love that will only inspire us to make romance our priority again!

Meet Advocate Yug Sinha – a brilliant yet brooding lawyer navigating the legal corridors of Delhi with a sharp mind and a heart weighed down by secrets. Living with his three brothers, Yug hides a deep-seated disdain for women, shaped by a mysterious past filled with betrayal and emotional scars.

As his story unfolds, so does the tension between his guarded heart and the world that challenges his rigid beliefs. Starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh, this SAB TV drama, directed by Ranjan Kumar Singh and produced by Full House Films LLP, promises a compelling mix of courtroom drama, family bonds, and emotional revelations.

The episode starts off with glimpses from the capital of the country, and then it rewinds 17 years back, where we meet young Yug. While things go under curtains, and we understand that Yug’s stoicism and abhorrence against women trace somewhere to his past. He lives with his brothers, where ‘no ladies are allowed,’ and offers a 50% discount to his clients if they file suits against women.

Very likely, Kairi, a law student, will encounter Yug after her landlord sues her. Kairi is the epitome of what we see as a resilient woman. She is bold, tenacious, family-oriented woman, knows how to give a tough fight to the world, and the people who go against her. And most likely, she is all on the stepping stone to give a fight to Yug too.

But as they say, things that start with a fight always ends with a divine union. That’s pretty much what we can infer from the story of Yug and Kairi. While you can smell tough bits, battles and spicy interactions between the two, but the rivalry shall eventually turn into something sweet, or maybe not? Will it be ‘mushkil’ in all its senses? For that, you have to keep an eye on SAB TV.

IWMBuzz rates it 4 stars.