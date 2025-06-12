Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Yug and Kairi at loggerheads; tension escalates between Samay and Biscuit

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) losing the battle to Kairi (Ashi Singh) in the courtroom, as he tried to send the Sharmas out of the house with Yug fighting the case for the landlord of the house. This resulted in Yug hitting back at Kairi by closing water taps for all in the community except that of Kairi. Kairi, in turn, turned on the water sprinkler in Yug’s house, which led to huge chaos. Amidst this, Mayri got the first glimpse of Kairi and assumed her to be Lata.

The upcoming episode will see Yug ordering Kairi on a mission to go and tell Mayri that she is not Lata. There will, however, be an emotional connect between Mayri and Kairi, amidst which Kairi will not be able to break the heart of Mayri by telling her that she is not Lata. To make matters worse, Yug and Kairi will face off at school following a fight between Samay, Yug’s brother and Biscuit, sibling of Kairi. This will result in a big fight between the Sharma siblings and Sinha siblings, of course, headed by Kairi and Yug respectively.

What will happen next?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.

