Wagle Ki Duniya Upcoming Twist: Rajesh rejects Radhika’s request; Will the Wagle family move away?

Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions has seen engaging drama with the residents of the Sai Darshan Society facing the lingering problem of vacating their homes and looking for newer destinations. As we know, the Society was selected for redevelopment which created chaos, as all of them feared going away from a community of living where they were closely knit as one family. Amidst this, there were problems with cracks appearing, and rains creating more havoc. Ultimately, the residents decided to relocate to Dadar where they planned to stay united. However, Rajesh’s decision to relocate shocked them.

The upcoming episode will see Rajesh telling his family that they would sell both their flats and relocate to Mira Road in order to save money for Sakhi’s wedding and Atharva’s higher education. However, Manoj will want Radhika to persuade Rajesh to change his decision and move with them to Dadar. Manoj will ask Radhika to talk to Rajesh. However, when told, Rajesh will be firm on his decision to move to Mira Road and not Dadar. It will be interesting to see how the other residents justify their decision and ask Rajesh to change his decision.

What will happen?

Sony SAB’s ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ narrates the engaging story of the Wagle family, echoing the daily struggles of the common man. The cast of the show includes notable actors Rajesh Wagle (Sumeet Raghavan), his wife Vandana (Pariva Pranati), and their kids Sakhi (Chinamayee Salvi) and Atharva (Sheehan Kapahi), as well as the senior Wagles, Srinivas Wagle (Aanjjan Srivastav) and Radhika Wagle (Bharti Achrekar). The unity they display in the face of adversity, and their amusing problem-solving tactics always bring a smile to the viewer’s faces.