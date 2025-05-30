Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide sees a divine intervention; Will he get big returns?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the residents of the Gokuldham Society being eager to invest in the scheme that promises big returns. As we know, all in society planned to invest huge sums individually with the consent of their family members. They also attended the meeting of Maya where she lured them to be quick in their investments. We saw Jethalal struggling as his investment page was buffering and did not get delivered on time.

The upcoming episode will see a new day in the Society where as per his daily routine, Bhide will write the day’s quotes on the notice board. Later, his family will pray to God, seeking good fortunes and a big return for their investment. While doing so, they will notice that the flower on Bappa will fall, indicating a divine intervention. While Bhide and Madhvi will take it as a good sign, Sonu will feel that it is a bad omen. Soon, Madhvi, Bhide and Sonu will get a shocking message on their mobiles which will leave them stunned.

What will happen?

