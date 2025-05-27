Exclusive: Garima Jain to enter Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Actress Garima Jain will soon be joining the cast of Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama for an ongoing story. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, the present track in the show is focused on Rama finding out about the mysterious deaths of Sammohini and Raghavan. Actors Nandini Tiwary and Kajal Nishad have already entered the storyline in its ongoing story.

Now, we hear of Garima staging an entry in an important character. As we know, Garima was last seen on TV in the role of Ahalya in Shrimad Ramayan. She is also known for her roles in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho etc.

We buzzed Garima but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. The show has Ramesh Kumar Chaudhary as its Casting Director. Tenali Rama’s ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.

Garima Jain connected with us later, and replied to our query, also giving details on her character. She said, “I play the role of Madhumati, who is a strong and powerful character, fighting for the justice of women.”