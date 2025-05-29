Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Race against time starts; Will Jethalal be able to invest on time?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen the excitement of the investment plans taking over the minds of the Gokuldham society residents. We saw all of them planning on how much money they would plan to invest. We also saw Maya conduct the bumper munafa meeting which lured all of them further, into their investment plans. However, Jethalal had his own doubts about investing his money.

However, all the residents were convinced by Maya’s talk and decided to invest big. The upcoming episode will see Maya tell them that they have a target line and if the investments touch their target line, they will stop accepting further investments. So she will urge all of them to be fast in their investments. This will create a race against time, with all of the residents speedily investing money. All will breathe a sigh of relief after investing, but Jethalal’s phone will show a buffering sign which will mean that his investment hangs in thin air.

Will he be able to invest on time?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.