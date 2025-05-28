Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gokuldham Society residents gear up for their big investments; Will this be profitable?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the buzz about investments taking a toll on the minds of the residents of Gokuldham Society. Soon, the alluring offer of investments and the huge profitable gains from it created excitement in all the houses. Starting from Bhide, to Taarak, Dr Haathi and others, everyone in the families worked on their investment plans and looked upbeat about it.

However, Jethalal had a tough experience with the investment and had his own doubts.

The upcoming episode will see Maya kickstart the bumper munafa meeting at the premises of Gokuldham Society, everyone will look forward to their queries being answered, and they will decide on the amount to be invested. It will be interesting to see if this will turn out to be a profitable affair for everyone in the society, or whether a few will find themselves in a shallow pit. Also, it will be interesting to see what Jethalal will plan to do with the investments.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.