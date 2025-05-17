Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin gets angry; Sailee takes a promise from him

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) planning to build room for themselves to ease the worry of Paresh. They were seen accumulating money for the same. Amidst this, Aaji’s birthday was fast approaching and the family had invited her to celebrate her 75th birthday with them. Sachin wanted to buy something in gold for Aaji, but found himself to be short of money. Sailee suggested that they pawned her jewels and got something for Aaji. When they asked Paresh to talk to Renuka to give Sailee’s jewels, problems occurred as Tejas and Renuka had already used Sailee’s jewels.

The upcoming episode will see Renuka and Tejas giving Sachin fake jewels which look similar to Sailee’s jewels. However, when Sachin and Sailee will look to pawn them, they will get to know that it is fake. Sachin will grow wild and will tell Sailee that this has been done by Tejas with the help of Renuka. He will want to catch Tejas and question him, but Sailee will stop Sachin. She will take a promise from Sachin not to open his mouth, till the time they celebrate Aaji’s birthday well.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.