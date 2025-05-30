Wagle Ki Duniya Hits 1300 Episodes! Gets 3-month Extension & New Time Slot at 9:30 PM

It’s a moment of celebration for Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey fans, as the show has completed a remarkable milestone of 1300 episodes! Producer JD Majethia took to social media to mark the occasion, sharing a celebratory poster that features the beloved Wagle family all smiles, with confetti in the background and a big announcement front and center.

The long-running family drama, known for its heartwarming storytelling and slice-of-life relatability, continues to strike a chord with audiences across generations. And now, the show has even more reasons to celebrate—Sony SAB has officially granted the show a three-month extension, confirming that the journey of the Wagles is far from over.

But that’s not all. With the extension comes a change in the time slot.

Wagle Ki Duniya, which was previously airing at 9:00 PM, will now stream Monday to Saturday at 9:30 PM on Sony SAB. This slight shift ensures the show retains its prime-time positioning while allowing for programming flexibility on the channel’s lineup.

The series, produced under the Hats Off Productions banner by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, has been widely praised for its meaningful content, emotional depth, and strong performances. With themes ranging from family bonds to workplace challenges, societal values, and parenting struggles, the show has carved a unique space in Indian television.

The latest time change signals continued confidence in the show’s performance and the strong connection it has with viewers. For fans, it’s just a new time—the charm, humor, and values that make Wagle Ki Duniya special remain intact.

So don’t forget to tune in—now at 9:30 PM, Monday through Saturday—and join the Wagles as they continue to tell stories that reflect the joys and trials of the everyday Indian family.

Congratulations to the team on this incredible 1300-episode milestone!