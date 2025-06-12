Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Taarak invites Gokuldham Society residents for a vacation; Will it be a spooky trip?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Taarak Mehta being appreciated by his boss as the project that Taarak was working on, actually materialized and was about to get profits for the company. As a result, the boss offered a chance for Taarak and his wife Anjali to enjoy a vacation at his bungalow, Holiday Home. Taarak was happy at the recognition and the leave granted to him. However, it was also shown that the boss was actually weary of the rumours of a ghost haunting his bungalow surfacing. He also had the idea of finding out more about the rumours by sending the couple to the place to stay.

The upcoming episode will see Taarak taking the opportunity and the good mood of his boss into consideration and requesting him to grant permission to take the entire Gokuldham Society friends with him for the trip and stay in the bungalow. Well, the boss will readily agree considering that the more people on the premises, the more the chances of finding out about the persisting rumours of the ghost.

OMG!!

Will we see a spooky ambience in the show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.