Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Taarak Mehta feels guilt-stricken; vows to find a solution

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the Gokuldham Society residents getting the crude shock of the entire investment group vanishing into thin air after getting all their big investments. Jethalal who was on the trip to the Himalayas, was totally unaware of the big scam that they have faced. The residents approached Chalu Pandey and the police team’s help. However, the case which was sensitive, was moved to the CBI team.

The upcoming episode will see the entire society being dipped in sorrow. While all in the society will be brooding over the loss of their big money, Taarak Mehta, who had introduced this investment group to his friends, will feel extremely guilt-stricken at their losses. Bhide will fall ill, while the others will be in severe shock. Taarak will feel bad for all of them and will vow to find a solution to the problems. He will be determined to track the investment group and get back their money.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.