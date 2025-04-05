Karan Kundrra & Munawar Faruqui Sealed for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’?

Preparations for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 are underway, and early reports suggest that actors Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui are expected to join the contestant lineup. The reality show, known for its action-driven format, is again generating strong interest as casting updates continue to surface.

Though the official list is yet to be released, these names have been consistently mentioned in connection with the upcoming season. Meanwhile, another development has drawn attention—actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh recently met Muskaan Bamne. During the interaction, Avinash gave a subtle indication of his possible participation in the new season, adding to the growing speculation.

While these three names have become central to the discussions, several other personalities from the entertainment circuit are also being linked to the show. However, no confirmations have been issued by the production team beyond the names circulating in the media.

After the previous season received mixed reactions from audiences, the creators are likely aiming to revamp the format and raise engagement levels this year. The casting strategy is expected to focus on selecting individuals with strong viewer connect and diverse backgrounds to ensure dynamic participation.

The show, set to return to Colors, has long maintained its spot as a high-profile reality series. With new stunts, tasks, and settings planned, expectations for Season 15 remain high.

Fans of the show are keeping a close eye on further announcements, particularly as the makers finalize the complete list of contestants. More details are likely to emerge in the coming weeks, giving a clearer picture of what the next edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi will offer.