Munawar Faruqui & Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi Join Forces for ‘Hawa Banke’; reveal teaser date

A while ago, pictures of Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recently sparked speculation among fans. Social media was buzzing with assumptions that the two were collaborating on a new project. The excitement grew when Kinza shared a video featuring Munawar, further fueling curiosity.

Now, the mystery has been solved. The duo’s project has been officially announced with the release of its poster. Titled Hawa Banke, the project appears to be a music video, featuring vocals by Neha Kakkar and Riti Riba. Munawar shared the first look on Instagram, captioning it, “A breeze of love is heading your way. Hawa Banke teaser out tomorrow i.e. February 1st IST.”

Kinza Hashmi, who has been part of the Pakistani entertainment industry since 2014, has built a strong fan base through her performances. She started her career with Adhura Milan and later took on notable roles in Ishq Tamasha and Gul-o-Gulzar. Her last appearance was in Mere Ban Jao (2023).

Munawar, continues to be in the spotlight and also had his series, First Copy look and teaser revealed at the recently revealed, Amazon MX Player slate. His presence in Hawa Banke has created buzz among fans eager to see him in a new avatar.

With the teaser set to drop soon, anticipation is high. Fans are waiting to see what this collaboration has in store.