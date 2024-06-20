[Pic] Taarak Mehta Fame Bhavya Gandhi Gets A Special Wish From Mother On 27th Birthday

Today, Bhavya Gandhi turns 27 years old. He is known for portraying Tipendra Gada, commonly known as Tapu, on the long-running Indian television sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” Bhavya Gandhi’s character, Tapu, was one of the central figures in the show, known for his mischievous yet lovable personality. Now, Bhavya Gandhi is busy shooting for his upcoming work, where he shares all his updates on Instagram. Bhavya’s mother recently sent him a special birthday wish on Instagram. Take a look at the post below!

Bhavya Gandhi Mother’s Special Wish-

In her Instagram post, Bhavya Gandhi’s mother, Yasho Gandhi, shares a heartwarming picture of herself with her beloved son. Bhavya is seen in a traditional Rajasthani look, and his mother is dressed in a warp over knot-tied, round neckline, full sleeves flared pleated kurta with a maroon waist belt and a pagdi. She completes her look with white earhoops and a red maatha tikka, adding a personal touch to the post.

In the photo, Bhavya sits on the chair and poses with his mother. They click the picture in a makeup room in Film City, Goregaon, and share it on his son’s birthday. Bhavya’s mother captioned her post, “Wish u many many happy returns of the day. Me bahot hi khusnasib hu ki tu Mera beta he, Bahot khush rahe he Mera bachha l love u dikara.

As soon as Bhavya’s mother Yasho posted a picture, the birthday boy turned to mother’s Instagram post and commented, “Thank You” with three red hearts.

